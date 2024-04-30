Eng
White House says US aid arriving in Ukraine but provides no further details

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirms that US military aid is reaching Ukraine, with limited public details due to operational security, aiming to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities against Russia’s aggression.
Yuri Zoria
30/04/2024
2 minute read
USA speaker White House Ukraine
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing 13 February 2023. Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on 29 April that the delivery of US military aid to Ukraine is underway as it “gets to the frontlines,” but due to operational security, no further details are available for the public to disclose.

As the US Congress stalled military aid for Ukraine for more than six months, Ukrainian defenses have significantly degraded, resulting in Ukraine gradually losing ground to Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast. The aid bill finally passed Congress earlier this month and the Pentagon announced a new assistance package, yet the matériel delivery and distribution requires time to have an impact on the current situation.

When asked if there are updates on US military aid shipments to Ukraine in the wake of Ukraine losing ground in recent days, Jean-Pierre said:

The aid into Ukraine is ongoing. They have been receiving that security assistance. I’m going to be really mindful here because there are operational security [concerns] that I want to be careful [of],” Karine Jean-Pierre said. “And what we hope is it gets to the front lines so that Ukraine could continue to defend itself. And, like you said, they have lost ground, and so we’re hoping to get that security aid to the brave people in Ukraine.”

Earlier, after US President Joe Biden signed the $61 billion aid package on 24 April, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US has enough resources to support Ukraine until the end of the year. He

