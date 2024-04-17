Biden backs $ 61B Ukraine aid bill and funding for key US allies

Eng
Esp

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives will vote on a $61 billion Ukraine aid bill and separate legislation supporting Israel, Taiwan, and US national security.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
17/04/2024
2 minute read
President Biden endorses $ 61B Ukraine aid bill and funding for key US allies
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Joe Biden via X/Twitter
US President Biden has expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s separate bills that propose additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, and US allies in the Indo-Pacific region. 

The foreign aid package has been stalled since last fall due largely to opposition from the far-right Republicans in the US Congress, suspending military assistance that Kyiv badly needs to fight Russia. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that failure by the US Congress to approve military aid could result in Ukraine “losing the war” against the Russian invasion.

According to a White House statement, President Biden is ready to sign the bills once they are approved by both chambers of Congress.

The White House statement reads, “I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine, provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month.”

Biden urges the House of Representatives to pass the bills this week, followed by swift Senate approval, after which he will immediately sign them into law. 

The proposed bill for Ukraine’s assistance suggests allocating $61 billion, with a vote scheduled for Saturday, 20 April.

