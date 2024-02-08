Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

US Senate Republicans block own demanded border-Ukraine aid deal; Democrats to offer passing stand-alone aid bill

Despite earlier demanding the border security add-ons, US Senate Republicans now obstructed passage of the compromise border-Ukraine aid bill following opposition from Trump, prompting Democrats to call a vote on the standalone assistance package without the extra immigration measures.
byYuri Zoria
08/02/2024
2 minute read
Congress of the United States.
The Congress of the United States. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 7 February, US Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have paired tens of billions of dollars in vital assistance for Ukraine and Israel with US border security upgrades earlier demanded by the GOP, according to The New York Times. Despite insisting for weeks those immigration measures be added to the emergency package, Republicans obstructed the compromise bill following opposition from former President Donald Trump.

US Congressional Republicans have been stalling the approval of new aid funding for Ukraine and Israel for months. The lack of military aid degrades Ukraine’s military capabilities, benefitting Russia.

With the initial deal sunk, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly moved to call a vote on a pared-down version focused strictly on urgently-needed defense support and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other US allies without the extra border enforcement provisions. But Republicans slowed efforts for an immediate vote on the simplified assistance package after flip-flopping from their earlier demands.

“Republicans have said they can’t pass Ukraine without border. Now they say they can’t pass Ukraine with border. Today, I’m giving them a choice,” Mr. Schumer said before the votes.

US Senate majority leader to push Ukraine, Israel aid bill stripped of US border security provisions

The failed border security-coupled bill had allotted $60.1 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, and $10 billion in humanitarian aid for civilians of global crises, including Palestinians and Ukrainians. Democrats were confident a standalone package without the additional immigration measures could pass with some bipartisan Senate support.

“That would take 60 votes, which would require the support of at least 10 Republicans, a level that members of both parties privately said they believed was achievable,” NYT wrote.

Hard-right GOP members of the House have threatened Mike Johnson’s speakership if any aid for Ukraine passes, presenting another roadblock for the crucial funding.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0