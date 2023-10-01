Bipartisan US senators say Ukraine support will continue after omission from US shutdown aversion deal

US senators from both major parties have issued a statement in support of Ukraine, saying Washington will continue to provide critical support to Ukraine after aid to the country was left out of the Congress deal, averting a US government shutdown, The Guardian reports.

The joint statement from six senators, including Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, among three from each side, said they welcomed the agreement, but it left a “number of urgent priorities outstanding.”

Their statement said:

In the coming weeks, we expect the Senate will work to ensure the US government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine. We support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty against Putin’s brazen aggression, and we join a strong bipartisan majority of our colleagues in this essential work.

