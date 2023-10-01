Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Bipartisan US senators say Ukraine support will continue after omission from US shutdown aversion deal

Key Republican and Democratic senators issued a statement that Congress will sustain essential military and financial support for Ukraine, although Ukraine assistance was omitted from the agreement preventing a shutdown of the US government.
byYuri Zoria
01/10/2023
1 minute read
US senators from both major parties have issued a statement in support of Ukraine, saying Washington will continue to provide critical support to Ukraine after aid to the country was left out of the Congress deal, averting a US government shutdown, The Guardian reports.

The joint statement from six senators, including Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, among three from each side, said they welcomed the agreement, but it left a “number of urgent priorities outstanding.”

Their statement said:

In the coming weeks, we expect the Senate will work to ensure the US government continues to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine.

We support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty against Putin’s brazen aggression, and we join a strong bipartisan majority of our colleagues in this essential work.

Biden urges US Congress to approve Ukraine aid left out of govt shutdown prevention deal

