US Senate majority leader to push Ukraine, Israel aid bill stropped of US border security provisions

On 7 February, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told US Senate Democrats he plans to force a vote on an Israel and Ukraine aid package stripped of border security provisions after Republicans made clear they would block a move to take up the entire bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill in the afternoon, a Senate Democratic aide told NBC News.

The US has been Ukraine’s biggest financial supporter amid Russia’s invasion, yet the Pentagon has depleted Ukraine aid funds by the end of 2023, while US Congressional Republicans have been stalling the approval of new aid funding for Ukraine and Israel for months. The lack of military aid degrades Ukraine’s military capabilities, benefitting Russia.

If Shumer’s procedural motion gets 60 votes needed for adoption on February 7 evening, it will pave the way for a later vote this week on whether to proceed with the legislative framework for the supplemental aid package, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.