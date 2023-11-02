Reuters: US prepares new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine

The United States government plans to announce a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed US officials and a document outlining equipment to be shipped.
The latest aid package for Ukraine may include $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to counter drones, which will be procured through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) allowing purchase from industry rather than US stocks.
The remainder of the package contains additional ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, 105mm and 155mm artillery rounds, TOW anti-tank missiles, Claymore anti-personnel mines, small arms, and trucks expected to come from US Army inventories.
The military aid tranche is not expected to include additional longer-range ATACMS missiles, the report mentioned.
The Biden administration still has around $5 billion left from money approved last year by Congress for military aid from US stocks. Last week, the US announced a $150 million weapons package for Ukraine, Reuters noted.
Earlier, US President Biden urged Congress to support aid for both Ukraine and Israel in a new $106 billion package, including over $61 billion in Ukraine financing.
