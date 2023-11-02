Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Reuters: US prepares new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine

The upcoming aid package for Ukraine will include $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to counter Russian drones.
byIryna Voichuk
02/11/2023
1 minute read
Joe Biden delivers an address to Americans from the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto on 19 October 2023. Credit: REUTERS
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The United States government plans to announce a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed US officials and a document outlining equipment to be shipped.

The latest aid package for Ukraine may include $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to counter drones, which will be procured through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) allowing purchase from industry rather than US stocks.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief reveals his strategy to defeat Russia

The remainder of the package contains additional ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, 105mm and 155mm artillery rounds, TOW anti-tank missiles, Claymore anti-personnel mines, small arms, and trucks expected to come from US Army inventories.

The military aid tranche is not expected to include additional longer-range ATACMS missiles, the report mentioned.

The Biden administration still has around $5 billion left from money approved last year by Congress for military aid from US stocks. Last week, the US announced a $150 million weapons package for Ukraine, Reuters noted.

Earlier, US President Biden urged Congress to support aid for both Ukraine and Israel in a new $106 billion package, including over $61 billion in Ukraine financing.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts