Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Foreign Affairs: Kyiv must show president-elect Russian victory harms his interests

Ukraine seeks to sustain US support under Trump, leveraging past strategies while bolstering alternative partnerships and domestic defense capabilities.
byYuri Zoria
15/11/2024
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meets with former US President Donald Trump in New York on 27 September 2024.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meets with US upcoming President Donald Trump in New York on 27 September 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
Foreign Affairs: Kyiv must show president-elect Russian victory harms his interests

Ukraine is developing strategies to maintain crucial US support under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration while pursuing a pragmatic diplomatic approach, Foreign Affairs reports in an analysis published on 15 November.

Trump’s presidency is expected to impact Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he calls for a swift end to the conflict and questions Washington’s extensive aid to Kyiv. During his campaign, Trump pledged to end the war quickly, though without giving details on his plans, while his aides suggested a de facto freeze in the conflict – a move potentially allowing Russia time to reconstitute its forces and renew its offensive.

According to Foreign Affairs contributor Nataliya Gumenyuk, Ukrainian officials have already begun preparing for potential changes in US support, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ready to work with Trump despite campaign rhetoric concerns.

The article notes that Ukraine has prior experience working with Trump from his first administration, which eventually provided crucial military aid including Javelin antitank weapons, despite initial challenges. Ukraine began planning for potentially reduced US support as early as a year ago, accelerating domestic weapons production and strengthening ties with European partners, Canada, and Japan.

Kyiv has maintained bipartisan engagement in the US, with Zelenskyy’s September 2024 meetings with both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, where he presented his “victory plan.”

Trump’s recent appointment of Republican congressman Mike Waltz as his national security adviser. While known as a Ukraine skeptic, Waltz previously supported stronger military assistance, saying in July 2022: “Let’s win this damn war!”

Foreign Affairs argues Ukraine’s strategy involves explaining to Washington that a Russian victory would strengthen China, Iran, and North Korea while encouraging other autocracies to invade neighbors.

Currently, Ukraine’s focus is on securing additional US funding and weapons in the remaining weeks of 2024, aiming to maintain the strongest possible position before any potential Trump-Putin talks.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts