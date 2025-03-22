Ukraine to receive Swedish ASC 890 radar aircraft after F-16 compatibility modifications

The transfer of Sweden’s Saab 340 AEW&C (ASC 890) airborne early warning aircraft to Ukraine is not falling behind schedule, the Swedish Ministry of Defense told Delfi on 21 March. Swedish defense officials clarified that the delivery timeline depends on when specific modifications to Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets will be completed to ensure compatibility between the systems.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the ASC 890 will provide Ukraine with entirely new capabilities for aerial radar reconnaissance and fighter control, especially during the interception of massive Russian missile and drone attacks, and will expand overall awareness of the situation in Ukraine’s airspace.

Sweden’s Defense Ministry stated in its comments to Delfi:

“The timing of ASC 890 deliveries is linked to when certain modifications to F-16 fighters will be ready. There is no delay in the transfer of airborne early warning aircraft to Ukraine.”

The Ministry added that they are working according to the established schedule but will not disclose “when and where certain actions have taken place or will take place” due to security considerations.

Sweden initially announced the transfer of these specialized aircraft in May 2024 as part of its military aid package to Ukraine.

In addition to the aircraft, Sweden is providing assistance with pilot training, preparation of maintenance personnel, and operators of onboard equipment, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

However, Militarnyi notes, the operation of airborne early warning aircraft over Ukrainian territory and their combat operations, along with their preservation, will add tasks for Ukraine’s relevant services. These aircraft will immediately become a priority target for Russian occupiers, especially since Russia has lost several of its own A-50 early warning aircraft during the full-scale war with Ukraine.

