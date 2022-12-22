Nearly 2000 tanks and over 50 MLRS: Biden explains what aid western allies have given Ukraine

During the joint press conference of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during the latter’s first visit abroad since the Russian invasion of 24 February, Biden told about the aid that Ukraine’s allies have provided.

With Russia’s invasion the US supplied a steady stream of defensive weapons, as well as rallied allies and partners around the world to impose unprecedented sanctions and export controls on Russia, making it harder for the Kremlin to wage its brutal war.

More than 50 nations have committed:

nearly 2000 tanks and other armored vehicles,

more than 800 artillery systems,

more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition,

more than 50 advanced multiple-launch rocket systems,

anti-ship and air defense systems,

As well, the US provided billions of dollars in direct budgetary support to make sure the Ukrainian government can continue providing basic fundamental services like healthcare and education. This includes another 2 billion dollars in direct budget support that the World Bank distributed this week, Biden said.

In addition, according to the US President, the United States has accepted more than 221 thousand Ukrainians seeking asylum since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced the allocation of $374 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

During the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially announced a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which for the first time includes the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.

This brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine under the Biden administration to $21.9 billion.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Biden, military aid, USA