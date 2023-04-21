Severe mud highly likely slowing operations for both sides in Ukraine – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence says severe mud affects operations for both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Russian online outlets are likely exaggerating its impact on Ukrainian forces as part of an information operation.
The ministry tweeted:
- “With soft ground conditions across most of Ukraine, severe mud is highly likely slowing operations for both sides in the conflict.”
- “However, Russian online outlets are likely exaggerating the overall impact of mud on Ukrainian forces as part of an information operation aimed at raising Russian morale, and undermining Ukraine’s supporters, in light of an anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive.”
- “Surface conditions can be expected to improve in the coming weeks. The threat from mines probably continues to be a more important factor in limiting the combatants’ off-road manoeuvre.”
Tags: counteroffensive