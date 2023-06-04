Ukraine’s counteroffensive will be “impressive,” former CIA director says

Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on the rooftop of the hospital in Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast. 4 September 2022. Source.

On 4 June, a former CIA director, Gen David Petraeus, said a counteroffensive would be “very impressive” and would end with a victory of Ukraine.

According to Petraeus, the Ukrainian Army would succeed on the battlefield due to its determination to liberate all the occupied territories from Russian troops and its effective strategy which would include joint work of infantry and air defense and electronic warfare units, as per The Guardian.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: counteroffensive, Russia, Ukraine