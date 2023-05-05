Russian oil refinery reportedly attacked second time in two days

Ilskiy oil refiner is located less than 200 km from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russian Telegram channel Baza reported another explosion on the territory of the Ilskiy oil refinery in Russian Krasnodar krai, less than 200 km from Russian-occupied Crimea.



“A drone attacked the Ilskiy Refinery at 8:30 a.m. Personnel evacuation is now underway,” Baza reported, sharing a video.

This oil refinery was already attacked at night on 4 May. Several drones exploded in the refinery, damaging at least one oil reservoir.

According to Baza, one more drone attacked the plant again at 8:30 in the morning of 5 May.

At the same time, the Russian state news agency “RIA Novosti” reported with reference to the emergency services that the cause of the new fire was “spontaneous ignition of the previous fire after the drone attack.”

