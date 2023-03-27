Ukrainian drone crashed near Russian Tula, 400 km from Ukraine – Russian MoD (updated)

Locals wrote that a huge explosion happened in Russian Kireevsk near Tula, Russian telegram channel Baza reported, sharing videos. Two people were slightly injured and received medical attention, according to local officials.

Huge explosion happened near Russian Tula, 400 km from Ukraine According to the Russian telegram channel Baza, the explosion caused a huge crater up to 8 meters deep and up to 15 meters in diameter. Within 500 meters, windows were broken, wounding two. https://t.co/XpFM6tcs3M pic.twitter.com/fzVs9v9xvE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 26, 2023



According to Baza, the explosion caused a huge crater up to 8 meters deep and up to 15 meters in diameter. Within 500 meters, windows were broken.

Locals suggested that a drone caused the explosion, Baza wrote.

Quoting locals, the Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti wrote that the wrexkage found on the explosion site could be from a drone.

The Russian state-controlled media TASS later confirmed that version when it reported, citing law enforcement agencies, that the cause of the explosion was a Ukrainian Tu-141 Stryzh drone filled with explosives. Three were injured in the blast.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Pole-21 electronic warfare system had disabled the navigation system of the Ukrainian attack drone, after which it lost its orientation and crashed near the village of Kireevsk, Tula Oblast.

Ukraine’s Army has modified the Soviet-era Tu-141 UAV “Stryzh” and used it several times in the past year to conduct strikes on Russian military targets.

A recent incident involving a Ukrainian kamikaze drone identified as a Tu-141 that crashed near Kaluga, Russia, shed some light on Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia. The crashed drone was reportedly used to hit a Russian military facility in the region. The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, confirmed that the drone was part of the country’s military arsenal, and its capabilities have been extensively tested in combat situations.

The Stryzh UAV is a highly capable unmanned platform that can fly at high altitudes and long ranges, with the potential to reach Moscow and strike targets in the Russian capital. The drone is also equipped with a variety of sensors and weapons, including air-to-ground missiles and electronic warfare systems, making it a formidable tool in Ukraine’s military arsenal.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: explosions in Russia, Ukrainian drone strikes