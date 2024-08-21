Kyiv was on air alert three times overnight, air defense deployed in suburbs of capital

Multiple air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv and the surrounding region during the night and morning of 21 August, according to reports from the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). The capital experienced three separate alarms overnight.

The KCMA reported that Russian drones targeted the city, however, “all strike UAVs were destroyed on the approaches to Kyiv.” No casualties or damage were recorded within the city.

Since the beginning of the day, Kyiv has faced four air raid alerts. The KCMA reported that the last alert was related to the threat of ballistic weapons, but “no missile launches towards Kyiv were recorded.”

Russian forces also struck Kherson, resulting in one death and injuring 15 people, including four children, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

Over the past day, Russia reportedly launched attacks on 23 settlements in the oblast, targeting educational and medical facilities, administrative buildings, a catering establishment, and farmland. Residential areas were also hit, with damage reported to three apartment buildings and 21 private houses. Infrastructure was also hit, including gas and water pipelines, a well, and private vehicles.

On the morning of 21 August, the central part of Kherson came under attack from Russian forces. The shelling damaged a shopping center building and private houses, while a fire broke out in one of the cafes.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces reportedly struck seven settlements, resulting in two injuries and one fatality, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

