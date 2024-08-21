Eng
Indian PM Modi to offer mediation in Russia-Ukraine war during Kyiv trip

Modi’s trip to Ukraine marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.
byMaria Tril
21/08/2024
1 minute read
Narendra-Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will “share perspectives” on the peaceful resolution of the war between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.

India imports much of its military hardware from Russia. The country has repeatedly urged Ukraine and Russia to use dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

Modi is set to depart for Poland on 21 August and will visit the Ukrainian capital on 23 August, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in a statement before his departure, according to the report.

Modi’s trip to Ukraine comes weeks after he visited Moscow, during which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Modi also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy last month.

Modi’s two-day visit to Russia last month coincided with a lethal strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv, following which he told Putin that the “death of innocent children was painful and terrifying” and urged resolution of the war.

