Russia “buying back” its tank and missile parts from Myanmar and India – Nikkei

Uralvagonzavod's production line. Photo via news.dialog.ua

Russia is suspected of buying back parts of tanks and missiles previously shipped to Myanmar and India, a Nikkei analysis of customs clearance data shows.

The Tokyo-based publication Nikkei analyzed customs clearance data on shipments to Russia, examining records on Russia’s imports of parts for weapons, and found records of Russian repurchases of parts for tanks and missiles that had been exported to Myanmar and India.

“Russia may be reimporting the components to improve older weapons destined for use in Ukraine, relying on help from countries with which it has long-standing military ties,” Nikkei says.

For instance, the data show that Russia’s major tank manufacturer UralVagonZavod imported military products it had manufactured from the Myanmar army for $24 million in late 2022. The company repurchased 6,775 sighting telescopes and 200 cameras for installation in tanks.

The Russian missile producer NPK KBM purchased six components for night-vision sight for ground-to-air missiles for $150,000 from the Indian Ministry of Defense in August and November 2022. The company exported the same type of parts to India in February 2013, according to Nikkei.

Tags: India, Myanmar, Russia, Sanctions