Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Parliament ratifies Rome Statute

Ukraine signed the Statute in 2000, but until today, it hasn’t been ratified by the Parliament. The ratification will allow Ukraine to play a role in shaping the International Criminal Court, including the election of judges.
byBohdan Ben
21/08/2024
2 minute read
Results of the voting. Photo by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak
Ukraine’s Parliament ratifies Rome Statute

The Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 21 August 2024, with a majority of 281 MPs supporting the ratification law (226 votes required).

This move follows President Volodymyr Zelensky’s submission of the ratification bill (No. 11484) to Parliament on 15 August 2024. According to Iryna Mudra, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, the ratification will enhance the effectiveness of the ICC’s work concerning Ukraine and facilitate bringing Russian citizens to justice for crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.

The ratification of the Rome Statute opens up several important avenues for Ukraine on the international stage. It allows the country to participate in the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC and play a role in shaping ICC policy. Ukraine will now have the right to nominate a candidate for the position of judge and take part in the election of judges and other elected officials, including the ICC prosecutor. Furthermore, Ukraine will have a say in approving the ICC budget allocation, potentially ensuring proper investigation of Russian crimes committed within its borders.

This decision comes at a crucial time, as the ICC has already issued arrest warrants related to Russian aggression, including high-profile figures such as Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Valery Gerasimov, and other Russian generals.

Although Ukraine signed the Statute on 20 January 2000, it had remained unratified for over two decades. After the 2014 EU Association Agreement with Ukraine, the ratification of the Statute became one of the conditions for Ukraine’s EU membership.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. It was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Rome, Italy on 17 July 1998 and it  entered into force on 1 July 2002. As of February 2024, 124 states are party to the Statute.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts