Orthodox Church of Ukraine leader urges Moscow-affiliated parishes to severe ties with Moscow and unite amid new law

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), said he is open to dialogue with the “Ukrainian Orthodox Church” (UOC), which is a separate organization affiliated with Moscow. His statement comes amid the passage of a new law banning religious organizations affiliated with Russia. The law, approved by the Ukrainian parliament on 20 August 2024, could potentially affect the UOC if it doesn’t sever ties with Moscow.
byBohdan Ben
21/08/2024
2 minute read
Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine near the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv
Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine near the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, destroyed by Russian shelling. Photo by OCU.
Orthodox Church of Ukraine leader urges Moscow-affiliated parishes to severe ties with Moscow and unite amid new law

Metropolitan Epiphanius stated,This law provides an opportunity for all religious structures that have not yet done so to fully free themselves from Moscow’s control. We again and again call on all Orthodox believers in Ukraine who have not yet done so to finally reject this Russian yoke. We are open to dialogue without preconditions.”

Epiphanius highlighted that many parishes across Ukraine have already decided to join the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church instead of the Moscow-influenced organization theUkrainian Orthodox Church.”

The OCU leader explained that under Ukrainian law, including the newly passed legislation, each religious community has the right to change its jurisdiction. He outlined the process for transition, which involves community meetings, decision-making, and amendments to the community’s charter.

Responding to claims of a lack of dialogue between the OCU and UOC-MP, Epiphanius described such statements asstrange,noting that since 2019, he and the Synod have repeatedly reached out to the UOC but received only an ultimatum in response.

Following the law’s passage, the UOC stated its intention to continue operating as thetrue church,warning that attempts to ban it could discredit those seeking such action. Having undertaken half-measures to sever its subordination to the Russian Orthodox Church after Russia’s full-blown invasion in 2022, it found itself under increasing state pressure. Its connection to the religious institution blessing Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine became increasingly incomprehensible as Ukraine’s law enforcement cracked down on clerics accused of spreading “Russian world” ideology, the Kremlin’s driving force of war, and lawmakers made legislative inroads for prohibiting its activities. 

“Not about banning.” Theologian unpacks Ukraine’s new anti-Russian church law

