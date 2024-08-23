Eng
AP: US to provide $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration plans to provide $125 million in military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, HIMARS munitions, and artillery ammunition.
byYuri Zoria
23/08/2024
1 minute read
US-made HIMARS MLRS in Ukraine. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Biden administration is set to provide Ukraine with a new $125 million military aid package, unnamed US officials said on 22 August 2024, AP reports. The new package includes a variety of military equipment and munitions.

This announcement comes as Washington seeks to better understand Kyiv’s recent incursion into Russia and its impact on broader battlefield goals more than two years into the war, AP noted.

According to anonymous US officials, the package comprises air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins, and various anti-armor missiles. Additionally, it includes counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles, and other equipment.

The weapons will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, allowing for swift delivery from Pentagon stockpiles. The formal announcement of the aid package is expected on 23 August 2024.

