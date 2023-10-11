US rolls out new USD 200 million Ukraine military aid package

On 11 October, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a fresh security assistance package for Ukraine “to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.” This package, valued at $200 million, marks the Biden Administration’s 48th tranche of such assistance since August 2021.

This package includes additional air defense capabilities, anti-tank and anti-drone weapons, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

“This security assistance package is an important signal of United States’ continued commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. This package utilizes assistance previously authorized for Ukraine during prior fiscal years under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June,” the Pentagon wrote.

The press release notes that the Biden Administration calls on Congress “to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding” and says,

“Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people,” the press release reads.

According to the Pentagon, the list of capabilities in this package includes:

1. AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

2. Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment;

3. Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

4. 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

5. Precision aerial munitions;

6. Electronic warfare equipment;

7. Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

8. AT-4 anti-armor systems;

9. Small arms and more than 16 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

10. Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and

11. Spare parts, training munitions, maintenance, and other field equipment.

