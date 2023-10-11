Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US rolls out new USD 200 million Ukraine military aid package

The Pentagon has announced the transfer of additional security equipment to Ukraine, marking the Biden Administration’s 48th tranche since 2021. The $200 million package boosts Ukraine’s air defense, anti-tank capabilities, and restocks HIMARS and artillery munitions.
byYuri Zoria
11/10/2023
2 minute read
Umerov and Austin
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and US Secretary of Defens Lloyd J. Austin III (R). Credit: Facebook/Rustem Umerov
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 11 October, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a fresh security assistance package for Ukraine “to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.” This package, valued at $200 million, marks the Biden Administration’s 48th tranche of such assistance since August 2021.

This package includes additional air defense capabilities, anti-tank and anti-drone weapons, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

“This security assistance package is an important signal of United States’ continued commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. This package utilizes assistance previously authorized for Ukraine during prior fiscal years under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June,” the Pentagon wrote.

The press release notes that the Biden Administration calls on Congress “to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding” and says, 

“Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people,” the press release reads.

Gen. Milley: If Putin’s allowed to win, it would be a very dangerous situation

According to the Pentagon, the list of capabilities in this package includes:

1. AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
2. Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment;
3. Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
4. 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
5. Precision aerial munitions;
6. Electronic warfare equipment;
7. Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
8. AT-4 anti-armor systems;
9. Small arms and more than 16 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
10. Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and
11. Spare parts, training munitions, maintenance, and other field equipment.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts