Hungary’s government spokesman Gulyás calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine’s Kursk operation, urging both sides to protect what he calls Europe’s energy security, implying Russia’s gas and oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia, and other countries.
Yuri Zoria
23/08/2024
Russian POWs captured in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Telegram/Project Khochu Zhyt;.
Hungary wants Ukraine to stop its counter-incursion into Russia

On 21 August, Hungary’s government spokesman, Gergely Gulyás, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Speaking to the Hungarian outlet Telex, Gulyás claimed Hungary’s commitment to peace and highlighted concerns over alleged Europe’s energy security, according to Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

This statement comes as Ukraine continues its offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August. Hungary remains the only EU state to maintain ties with the Kremlin since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Unlike most EU countries, Hungary opposes military aid to Ukraine, both nationally and within the EU, and refuses to send weapons to Kyiv. In its all-out opposition to Ukraine within the EU, Hungary often cites alleged violations of the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine.

Ukraine is no longer just defending itself but is on the offensive. We want a ceasefire and peace,” Gulyás stated.

He urged both Ukraine and Russia to consider their responsibilities towards what he referred to as Europe’s energy security. He was referring to the transportation of Russian oil and gas through Ukrainian territory, according to UP.

Polish Foreign Ministry suggests Orbán leave EU and form alliance with Putin

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, consistently advocates for a truce that aligns with Russian terms, implying legitimization of Russian occupation in Ukraine.

