On 21 August, Hungary’s government spokesman, Gergely Gulyás, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Speaking to the Hungarian outlet Telex, Gulyás claimed Hungary’s commitment to peace and highlighted concerns over alleged Europe’s energy security, according to Ukrainska Pravda (UP).
“Ukraine is no longer just defending itself but is on the offensive. We want a ceasefire and peace,” Gulyás stated.
He urged both Ukraine and Russia to consider their responsibilities towards what he referred to as Europe’s energy security. He was referring to the transportation of Russian oil and gas through Ukrainian territory, according to UP.
Polish Foreign Ministry suggests Orbán leave EU and form alliance with Putin
The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, consistently advocates for a truce that aligns with Russian terms, implying legitimization of Russian occupation in Ukraine.
Related:
- New Hungarian law may displace thousands of Ukrainian refugees
- Hungary, Slovakia’s request for EU talks on Ukraine’s Lukoil transit ban turned down
- Lithuania warns of espionage risk from Hungary’s new visa rules for Russian citizens
- Polish Foreign Ministry suggests Orbán leave EU and form alliance with Putin