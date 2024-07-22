Russo-Ukrainian war, day 879. Biden drops out of race as Trump plans meeting with Zelenskyy

Exclusive

Eyes in the sky: How Ukraine is battling Russia’s drone intelligence network. Russian reconnaissance drones once dominated Ukraine’s skies, but a new player has entered the game. Modified FPV quadcopters, costing just $1000 each, are now hunting down their more expensive counterparts in a high-stakes aerial duel.

Ukraine’s Millerovo airfield strike destroyed fuel base and hanger, satellite images show. Despite being parked next to a destroyed hangar, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet appears to have avoided critical damage in the Ukrainian drone attack on the airfield located 150 kilometers from the frontline

Frontline report. Eight Ukrainian soldiers hold off Russian siege for 70 days in Chasiv Yar. A daring resupply operation using drones kept a besieged Ukrainian squad alive for 70 days, preventing a potential breakthrough in Russian lines near Chasiv Yar.

ISW: Russian military regroups forces near Vovchansk for renewed assaults. The Ukrainian military reports that Russia has transferred additional assault units to the Hlyboke area, signaling a potential escalation of fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

Air defense intercepts 35 of 39 Russian drones in attack on Ukraine overnight. Over 10 Ukrainian regions were targeted in a nighttime Russian attack that included 39 Shahed drones and several types of missiles.

As of 21 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 566710 (+1100) Tanks: 8266 (+9) APV: 15963 (+46) Artillery systems: 15586 (+44) MLRS: 1121 Anti-aircraft systems: 896 (+1) Aircraft: 362 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 12402 (+52) Cruise missiles : 2401 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21036 (+68)



Russian fingerprints all over North Korean KN-23 missiles, analysis reveals. Researchers identify Russian steel alloys and design elements in North Korean KN-23 missiles, providing evidence of Moscow’s support for Pyongyang’s weapons development.

British industry to boost Ukrainian artillery with new barrel production initiative. The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that Sheffield Forgemasters will produce the largest and most complex cast and forged steel components, including gun barrels for Ukraine’s artillery.

Ukraine’s Intelligence agency says Russian attempts to copy Ukrainian naval drones likely to fail. The Main Directorate of Intelligence reports that Magura V5 drones have caused over $500 million in damages to Russian naval assets during the ongoing war.

Bloomberg: US plans to impose new sanctions on Chinese entities supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. European officials reported collaboration between Chinese and Russian companies on an attack drone similar to an Iranian model used in Ukraine.

ISW: Russian Defense Minister engages milbloggers in bid to improve MoD image. Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers report that Defense Minister Belousov has begun addressing their complaints about the conduct of the war in Ukraine.

Biden drops out of US presidential race, endorses Harris. The Democratic National Convention, set for August 19-21, takes on new urgency as the party must formally nominate a replacement for President Joe Biden, who has withdrawn from the 2024 race.

Zelenskyy, Trump plan future meeting after recent phone call. US presidential candidate Donald Trump advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to believe reports suggesting that his potential victory would benefit Russia, according to Ukrainian Presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov.

Slovakia’s Fico criticizes Ukraine’s oil transit ban in call with Shmyhal. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has lambasted Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian oil transit, calling the move “nonsensical” during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Vatican Special Representative Cardinal Parolin comes to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy. During his visit, Cardinal Parolin underscores Pope Francis’s ongoing efforts to achieve a just peace for Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.

Polish volunteer dies fighting for Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast. A 22-year-old Polish volunteer in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast buried at the Kyiv’s Baikove Cemetery on 20 July.

Biden speaks with von der Leyen after her re-election as European Commission President. US President Joe Biden and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed efforts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in Ukraine during a post-election phone call.

Thousands of Russians and Belarusians barred from Paris Olympics over espionage concerns. French authorities have conducted nearly one million background checks in preparation for the Paris Olympics, rejecting thousands of applications over security concerns.

Russia ready for Syrian-style military intervention in Georgia, senior lawmaker says. Claims come amid repeated Georgian Dream statements about a “global war conspiracy” claiming external forces want to orchestrate a coup in Georgia

Georgian fighters face terrorism charges after returning from Ukraine. Activists and lawyers are crying foul as Georgian authorities question volunteers who fought in Ukraine, calling the probe politically motivated and absurd.

France bans journalists and physiotherapists from Russia, Belarus to participate in Olympics. France has conducted extensive security screenings of potential Olympic workers, resulting in over 4,000 individuals being barred from participating in the upcoming Paris Games.

Pistorius criticizes limited German defense budget, calls for more funds amid Russian threat. The 2024 draft budget disappoints Boris Pistorius, who seeks additional funding for military needs and Ukraine aid.

Spanish police detain three people on suspicion of cyberattacks on countries supporting Ukraine. Spanish authorities have apprehended three people linked to the hacker group NoName057(16), known for targeting government and strategic sector websites in countries backing Ukraine.

