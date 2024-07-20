Russo-Ukrainian War, day 878: UK allows Ukraine to use Storm Shadows to hit targets inside Russia

Military

Bloomberg: US to deploy new jammer system to counter Chinese and Russian threats. The Pentagon’s space branch has successfully tested a new jammer system in 2024, with plans to deploy the first units soon to undisclosed locations.

UK intel: Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector remains Russian main effort in Donetsk Oblast. Russia continues offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast, gaining ground near Ocheretyne and New York, with its main effort continuing in Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, and no significant changes near Chasiv Yar, per British intelligence.

Satellite imagery shows damage to Russia’s naval base, patrol boat in Crimea. Ukraine’s July 18 drone attack on a Russian naval base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea damaged facilities and hit a KS-701 “Tunets” boat, satellite images show.

Ukraine destroys 13/17 Russian drones during nighttime attack. Russian forces launched a missile and drone attack on Ukrainian regions overnight. Ukraine intercepted 13 out of 16 drones. No casualties were reported, yet energy infrastructure was damaged in Sumy Oblast.

As of 20 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 565610 (+990)

Tanks: 8257 (+7)

APV: 15917 (+15)

Artillery systems: 15542 (+22)

MLRS: 1121 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 895 (+1)

Aircraft: 362 (+1)

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12350 (+34)

Cruise missiles: 2401

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20968 (+59)

Intelligence and technology

VR/AR military tech projects take center stage at Kyiv’s Defence Vision Day. Thirteen teams from the Defense Builder accelerator showcased their innovations at Defence Vision Day, including heavy drones, demining systems, and robotic platforms at the event.

Ukraine can use British Storm Shadows inside Russia, new UK Defense Secretary says. UK Defense Secretary John Healey announces Ukraine can use British-supplied weapons to strike Russian military targets, contradicting earlier reports. ISW says the UK’s weapon use policy remains unclear.

International

Euroclear to transfer € 1.55 billion to Ukraine fund from frozen Russian assets in July 2024. In addition to the significant transfer to the Ukraine fund, Euroclear will pay Belgium €836 million in corporate taxes from the profits of sanctioned Russian assets for the first half of 2024.

Defense One: Top US Commander Cavoli advocates for increased Western aid to Ukraine. At the Aspen Security Forum, Gen. Chris Cavoli noted a significant shift in Europe’s defense spending, with many nations now recognizing the need to exceed the two percent GDP benchmark.

Informal channels facilitate Cuban enlistment in Russian military against Ukraine. Russia continues to recruit Cubans to fight against Ukraine motivating them by financial rewards and citizenship offers, despite Havana’s efforts to curb enlistment.

ISW: Hungarian PM Orbán “appears to be augmenting” Russian info ops. Orbán’s “peacekeeping” report supports Russian narratives, urging EU-Russia diplomatic normalization and questioning Western support for Ukraine. He positions himself as a mediator, potentially undermining EU policy on Russian aggression, according to ISW.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian attack leaves 541 Ukrainian settlements without power. A Russian air attack left 541 settlements without power, prompting scheduled power outages, and necessitating electricity imports from neighboring countries.

Ombudsman accuses ICRC of sharing false information on detention conditions of Ukrainian POWs. Dmytro Lubinets has criticized the head of the ICRC delegation in Russia for allegedly manipulating facts about visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war, claiming that most detainees never met ICRC representatives.

Political and legal developments

Investigation underway: Russian critic, ex-MP, Ukrainian university professor Iryna Farion killed in Lviv. Following the fatal shooting of Iryna Farion, Lviv police, along with national investigators, are conducting an extensive search for the main suspect, described by witnesses and seen in media photos.

ISW: Kremlin deepens censorship of Russian social networks. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s federal censorship agency, may soon require social media accounts with significant followings to provide identifying information or face advertising restrictions.

