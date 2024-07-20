Eng
Informal channels facilitate Cuban enlistment in Russian military against Ukraine

Russia continues to recruit Cubans to fight against Ukraine motivating them by financial rewards and citizenship offers, despite Havana’s efforts to curb enlistment, Bloomberg says.
20/07/2024
Cuban nationals wearing Russian military uniform. 2023. Screenshot from a video, via X/PStyle0ne1
Bloomberg reports that Russian continues to recruit Cuban nationals to fight in Ukraine, despite efforts by the Cuban government to prevent enlistment. According to a source familiar with the matter, volunteers are signing up through informal channels, with the total number of Cubans involved in the fighting likely in the low hundreds.

Desperate for more manpower after losing soldiers in Ukraine, Russia recruits foreign mercenaries or deceives foreign civilians into combat roles by promising well-paid non-combat positions. This recruitment drive extends globally, targeting economically challenged nations like Cuba, Nepal, and Central Asian countries, as part of Russia’s broader effort to bolster its forces.

Bloomberg says that the severe economic crisis in Cuba, marked by energy blackouts and food shortages, is pushing citizens to seek opportunities abroad. Driven by financial desperation, many Cubans are becoming mercenaries for the Russian military, attracted by the promise of generous payments and Russian citizenship in exchange for military service.

Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio stated in April,

“We were the ones that learned, and made public, that a few Cubans that were in Europe were being recruited for the war. We took measures for those who were attempting from Cuba to also travel to the war.”

This recruitment effort comes as Russia seeks to replace significant troop losses in Ukraine. Western estimates suggest Russian casualties could be as high as 500,000 since the start of the invasion in February 2022. The UK Ministry of Defense reported that Russia may have lost 70,000 killed or wounded in the past two months alone.

European Union officials reported that the Kremlin forced thousands of migrants, foreign students, and workers to fight alongside Russian troops. Other countries, including India and Nepal, have also raised concerns about their citizens being recruited or misled into joining the Russian army.

