Russo-Ukrainian War, day 877: Ukraine secures £ 2 billion military aid from UK

Exclusive

The way forward for Ukraine’s economy. As Ukraine fights for survival, its economic choices today will shape its post-war future. Rejecting neoliberalism, experts argue, is key to avoiding a dangerous “re-oligarchization” of the country.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian military encircles main Russian strike force on Kharkiv front. Ukrainian forces have launched a significant counteroffensive in Vovchansk, recapturing buildings along Haharina and Shevchenka Streets and aiming to encircle a large number of Russian troops.

Ukraine intercepts Russian Iskander missile over Odesa Oblast. This was a historic downing of a target, according to the Ukrainian military.

ISW: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful cross-border raid into Sumy Oblast. Russian forces have also made marginal advances north of Kharkiv City and in areas southeast of Kupiansk, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian forces destroy five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems over 24 hours. The Ukrainians successfully repelled enemy advances in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, despite heavy bombardment.

As of 19 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 564620 (+980)

Tanks: 8250 (+5)

APV: 15902 (+19)

Artillery systems: 15520 (+55)

MLRS: 1120

Anti-aircraft systems: 894 (+1)

Aircraft: 361

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12316 (+42)

Cruise missiles : 2401 (+3)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20909 (+76)

Intelligence and technology

VOA: Russian citizen sentenced by US court for smuggling OLED microdisplays to Russia. FBI’s crackdown on an international network led by Maksim Marchenko resulted in a three-year sentence for the smuggling of sensitive microelectronics used in Russian weapons.

NATO General: Ukraine now has great strategy for warfare. NATO’s top commander in Europe has praised Ukraine’s war strategy while warning of long-term challenges with Russia.

International

Zelenskyy calls on West to deprive Putin of money and capability to produce more weapons for war against Ukraine. During the visit to the UK, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov secured a £2 billion military aid loan from the UK to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Germany allocates millions of euros for Kyiv children’s hospital hit by Russian missile attack. The funding will ensure immediate medical supplies.

UK, Ukraine sign £ 2 billion military aid agreement. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and British counterpart John Healey have inked a landmark £2 billion loan agreement to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The funds will support the acquisition of modern weapons and equipment.

Orbán claims Trump to be immediate Ukraine-Russia “peace broker” if he wins elections. In a report sent to European Council President Charles Michel, Viktor Orbán claims that former US President Donald Trump has “detailed and well-founded plans” to act as a peace broker in the Russo-Ukrainian war after winning a potential election.

Zelenskyy asks British PM to “show leadership” and allow Western weapons to strike deep into Russia. During a visit to the UK, President Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for Western long-range weapons to protect Ukrainian lives and strengthen frontline positions.

Stoltenberg: Long-term support for Ukraine may shorten Russian war. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argues that demonstrating long-term readiness to support Ukraine could paradoxically lead to a quicker end to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy calls for global pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the need for global pressure on Russia to bring about peace negotiations, according to a BBC interview.

Trump and Zelenskyy have a phone call scheduled on Friday — CNN. Former President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are set to speak Friday, their first direct contact since Trump left office.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine evacuates nearly 5,000 workers from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. These workers will now contribute to the construction of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant. Nine injured and extensive damage after Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Seven out of nine victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. The strikes damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Political and legal developments

Kyiv court extends detention of Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi. Kolomoyskyi faces multiple charges, including the misappropriation of nearly $145 million from Ukraine’s largest private bank and involvement in a contract killing plot.

Read our earlier daily review here