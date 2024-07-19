Ukraine intercepts Russian Iskander missile over Odesa Oblast

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Iskander missile attacking the Odesa Oblast on 18 July.

He said that the Iskander tactical ballistic missile that attacked the Odesa Oblast on 18 July was shot down.

“It’s a significant event. Several previous missiles had hit our port infrastructure,” he wrote on Facebook.

On the evening of 18 July, explosions were reported in Odesa, city Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said.

The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons from the south, as well as a missile in the direction of Odesa. No casualties have been reported.