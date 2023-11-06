Russian air attacks target Odesa, damaging UNESCO site, injuring eight

In the late evening of 5 November, Russian forces launched missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. Also, they fired two more missiles toward other southern cities, Mykolaiv and Kherson. Following the missile attack, Russia’s explosive drones targeted Odesa once more, damaging a museum, a storage facility, and injuring eight people.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces (SOPU) reported in the morning:

“Odesa was hit with an alleged Oniks and Iskander-M. It hit near the city center and a mothballed industrial building, respectively. The blast wave damaged several multi-storey residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO heritage site.”

Last night, local media shared photos of a deep crater left behind allegedly by a missile explosion on one of Odesa streets:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the attack lasted from about 20:00 on 5 November until midnight.

The SOPU says that “The attack by Shahed-131/136 attack drones was intense and dense,” targeting Odesa’s port infrastructure, with 15 of the explosive drones being destroyed by the air defenders. The Air Force says the Russians launched a total of 22 Shaheds.

The drone attack damaged warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks with grain, according to the SOPU, while five local residents sought medical assistance with various injuries and were hospitalized.

Grain storage facilities have been among Russia’s priority targets in Ukraine for months as Russia has been targeting multiple grain elevators and storages across the country, trying to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports.

Meanwhile, later update by the Odesa Oblast Head Oleh Kiper said the attack injured eight civilians.

“Three people with minor injuries were treated on the spot, five were hospitalized. The wounded are receiving all the necessary assistance in the hospital, their condition is stable,” Kiper wrote.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces also reported two other missile attacks on other southern cities the same evening.

As per the SOPU, Russian forces also launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at Kherson, resulting in damage to a five-story building. Additionally, they fired a Kh-59 air-launched guided missile at Mykolaiv Oblast, but the air defenses successfully intercepted it.

The Air Force says Russians fired 26 air assets in total, while Ukrainian air defenders downed 16 of those:

One Kh-31 and one Kh-59 guided missile, launched from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

An anti-ship missile P-800 Oniks and an Iskander-M ballistic, launched from occupied Crimea.

22 Shahed-136/131 one-way-attack UAVs, launched from the area of Cape Chauda (Crimea).

