Russo-Ukrainian war, day 589: 51 killed in Russian strike on grocery in Kharkiv Oblast

Exclusive

Report: Western media underestimate Russian propaganda’s effectiveness. Limited resources, lack of contacts with Ukrainian experts, media controlled by Russia – Ukrainian think tank of Lviv Media Form found out why European media still pander to Russian propaganda

Military

ISW: Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Novoprokopivka . The Ukrainian Army has achieved partial success near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut), the General Staff confirms, as per the new Institute Study of War report .

Frontline report: Ukraine commandos raid occupied Crimea, conducting another amphibious landing op. Ukraine executed an amphibious raid on Crimea, using aerial attacks to divert and challenge Russian responses.

Russia attacks Ukraine’s south, center with explosive drones as Ukraine downs 24/29 UAVs. On 5 October, Russians attacked Ukraine using Iranian Shahed drones, with subsequent damage in the Kirovohrad Oblast and a potential missile attack on Poltava’s Myrhorod. As of the time of publication, the latter has not been officially confirmed.

As of 5 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 280470 (+580) Tanks: 4757 (+12) APV: 9052 (+26) Artillery systems: 6643 (+31) MLRS: 804 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 540 Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 5129 (+8) Cruise missiles: 1530 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8980 (+18) Special equipment: 948 (+2)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s IT Army behind attack on Russian airline systems, minister says. “If Ukrainian airports cannot operate because of the war, why should Russian ones?” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations said.

Germany to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine. The potential additional Patriots would bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s attacks targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

Spain to send six Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine. On the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit Ukrainian President met Spanish Prime Minister, who pledged new military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses and anti-drone systems.

Bild: Germany has no plans to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Germany currently has no plans to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine because they are not comparable to missiles provided by France and Britain, as per Bild .

US supplies Ukraine with over million rounds of Iranian ammo confiscated last year. The US supplied Ukraine with Iranian ammo attributed to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, confiscated in the Gulf as it was transferred to Yemeni Houthi forces in violation of a UN arms embargo.

UK Foreign Ministry: Intelligence shows Russia may target Black Sea civilian shipping. Russia may use sea mines to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea to deter the Ukrainian grain exports, according to intelligence data, shared by the UK Foreign Office.

International

Nine Ukrainians dead after Italian bus carrying tourists falls from Venice overpass. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that nine Ukrainians died on 3 October after a bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire, Interfax reported .

Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time. The meeting comes after Armenia’s parliament voted earlier this week to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which issued the arrest warrant for Putin.

Biden “worried” that turmoil in Congress could disrupt US aid to Ukraine￼. US President Biden acknowledges the potential risks that political unrest in Washington may pose to continued aid for Ukraine as it counters Russian aggression, urging unity amongst Republicans.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian attack on grocery kills 51 in Kharkiv Oblast (updated). Russian attack killed 51 civilians, including a child, wounded six others, including a child.

Russian strike destroys hospital in Kherson Oblast. The attack injured two healthcare workers and damaged ambulances.

Political and legal developments

Russia to set up naval base in Georgia’s Abkhazia as Ukrainian strikes threaten Crimea base. In the wake of Ukrainian strikes challenging the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s hold in Crimea, Moscow turns to Georgia’s occupied Abkhazia for a potential new naval base, as claimed by a self-styled Abkhazia president after meeting with Putin.

Atesh partisans discover secret Russian military depot in Crimea: How does it look?. Atesh, a Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement, has detected a secret military depot of Russian troops at an abandoned vegetable warehouse near occupied Simferopol.

New developments

Internal refugees boost three Ukrainian regions’ economy in 2022 amid nationwide decline. As Russia’s invasion caused a widespread decline in Ukraine’s economy, three regions stood out with unexpected economic growth, primarily credited to the accommodation of internal refugees, a report shows.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine slowly pushing Russia out, but weapon shortage poses difficulties . President Zelenskyy emphasizes the difficulties Ukraine faces against Russia: weapon and ammunition shortages, mined territories, and potential intensified aggression in winter.

British intel: Russia marks Civil Defence Day with unchanged annual nuclear war drills on civilian evacuation. As Russia engages in its annual civil defense exercises rehearsing the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear war, the British Defense Ministry emphasizes no dramatic change, even in the backdrop of the Russo-Ukrainian war.



