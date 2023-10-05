British intel: Russia marks Civil Defence Day with unchanged annual nuclear war drills on civilian evacuation

Russia has performed civil defense exercises annually since 2012, always around Russian Civil Defence Day. These nationwide drills are focused on the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear conflict.

In its 5 October intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry believes these exercises remain consistent, even amidst the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The ministry tweeted:

In recent days, Russia has been conducting civil defence exercises across much of the country, based on a scenario of large-scale international armed conflict.

These exercises have taken place annually since 2012 and coincide with Russian Civil Defence Day on 4 October. This year’s exercises are unlikely to have been dramatically changed or expanded.

For generations, the USSR and then Russia has paid attention to domestic preparations for a major conflict. However, even with the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is unlikely Russia has significantly changed its posture of national preparedness in recent months.

