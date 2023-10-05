Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

British intel: Russia marks Civil Defence Day with unchanged annual nuclear war drills on civilian evacuation

As Russia engages in its annual civil defense exercises rehearsing the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear war, the British Defense Ministry emphasizes no dramatic change, even in the backdrop of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
byYuri Zoria
05/10/2023
1 minute read
Russia has performed civil defense exercises annually since 2012, always around Russian Civil Defence Day. These nationwide drills are focused on the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear conflict. 

In its 5 October intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry believes these exercises remain consistent, even amidst the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The ministry tweeted:

  • In recent days, Russia has been conducting civil defence exercises across much of the country, based on a scenario of large-scale international armed conflict.
  • These exercises have taken place annually since 2012 and coincide with Russian Civil Defence Day on 4 October. This year’s exercises are unlikely to have been dramatically changed or expanded.
  • For generations, the USSR and then Russia has paid attention to domestic preparations for a major conflict. However, even with the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is unlikely Russia has significantly changed its posture of national preparedness in recent months.

