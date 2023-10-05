Zelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first time on 5 October on the sidelines of the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Armenia and interregional economic projects.

Zelenskyy said he and Pashinyan discussed “the security situation in the South Caucasus” and that “Ukraine is interested in stability in the region and friendly relations with its countries.”

The meeting comes after Armenia’s parliament voted earlier this week to ratify the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

