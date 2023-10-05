Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Nine Ukrainians dead after Italian bus carrying tourists falls from Venice overpass

byOlena Mukhina
05/10/2023
The aftermath of a bus crash in Venice, in Italy. Source: Luigi Brugnaro
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that nine Ukrainians died on 3 October after a bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire, Interfax reported.

According to Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, six Ukrainians were injured in the deadly accident.

“Ukrainian consuls will visit injured citizens in hospitals, learn about their condition, and provide necessary consular assistance,” the spokesperson said.

At least 21 people died and 18 were injured, Venice officials reported. The cause of the accident was unclear. Venice city councilor Renato Boraso said a 40-year-old Italian who was among those killed, had been taken ill before the crash, according to Reuters.

The death toll could rise because several of those hurt were in critical condition, he added. Officials said the vehicle fell around 15 meters onto electricity lines and caught fire.

