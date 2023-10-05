Russia attacks Ukraine’s south, center with explosive drones as Ukraine downs 24/29 UAVs

In the early hours of 5 October, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-series one-way attack drones, triggering an air alert at around midnight in Ukraine’s southern and central regions that lasted about three hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force says most of the drones were destroyed, other damaged infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast. So far, there are no reports on civilian casualties caused by the nighttime air attack.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports suggest a missile strike on Poltava’s Myrhorod during the night drone attack.

Ukraine’s Air Force says Russians launched 29 Shaheds from the southern direction, particularly from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea peninsula.

“The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 24 Shahed-131/136 within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts,” the Air Force reported..

According to the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, Ukrainian air defenders shot down nine one-way attack drones in the skies of Kirovohrad Oblast, ten in Mykolaiv Oblast, and five more in Odesa Oblast.

Kirovohrad Oblast

Kirovohrad Oblast Head Andrii Raikovych reported that an infrastructure facility was hit in the region, causing a fire, but no one was killed or injured in the attack:

“All relevant services are involved in firefighting. According to preliminary data, civilian infrastructure is not damaged,” he wrote.

Poltava’s Myrhorod

An explosion rocked the city of Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, at about 01:40 in the morning, according to the public broadcaster Suspilne, referring to reports from local residents.

Several unofficial Ukrainian air threat monitoring channels in the Telegram messenger reported a Russian missile strike on Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, possibly with the Iskander-K missile last night.

As of the time of publication of this article, there were no official reports on this attack.

Russia carries out air attacks on Ukrainian primarily civilian infrastructure almost daily. The attacks involve missiles of various types and Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones.

Read also: