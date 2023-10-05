Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian attack on grocery kills 51 in Kharkiv Oblast (updated)

Russian attack killed 51 civilians, including a child, wounded six others, including a child.
byIryna Voichuk
05/10/2023
1 minute read
Civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 5 October, Russian troops shelled the village of Hroza in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, striking a grocery with a cafe.

The attack killed 49 civilians, including a child, and wounded seven more civilians, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The boy who was killed was six years old, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast Syniehubov said.

Civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office

According to Syniehubov, there’s also a child among the wounded.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region has not yet reported the type of weapon that was used in the attack.

Consequences of a missile attack on a grocery store in Hroza village, Kharkiv Oblast.
Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office

The death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 50, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported.

Later, Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel that one of the victims died of her injuries, raising the death toll from the Russian attack to 51.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with an Iskander missile, Klymenko added.

Hroza is a small village numbering 330 residents. The Russian attack killed at least 17% of the population of the settlement

