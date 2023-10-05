Russian attack on grocery kills 51 in Kharkiv Oblast (updated)

On 5 October, Russian troops shelled the village of Hroza in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, striking a grocery with a cafe.

The attack killed 49 civilians, including a child, and wounded seven more civilians, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

First footage from the scene of the Russian attack that killed 49 civilians and wounded seven in Kharkiv Oblast.

📹Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast pic.twitter.com/Rk59AMONRl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 5, 2023

The boy who was killed was six years old, Governor of Kharkiv Oblast Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, there’s also a child among the wounded.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region has not yet reported the type of weapon that was used in the attack.

The death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 50, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported.

Later, Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel that one of the victims died of her injuries, raising the death toll from the Russian attack to 51.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with an Iskander missile, Klymenko added.

Hroza is a small village numbering 330 residents. The Russian attack killed at least 17% of the population of the settlement

