Zelenskyy calls on West to deprive Putin of money and capability to produce more weapons for war against Ukraine

During the visit to the UK, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov secured a £2 billion military aid loan from the UK to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Olena Mukhina
19/07/2024
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
On 19 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting of the UK government, said that Russia is weaker than the Western countries. However, Ukraine’s allies must stop the flow of money into Russia’s defense industry, which can halt weapons production, according to the President’s Office.

Today, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Zelenskyy came to the UK to meet with British officials and sign a bilateral military agreement. The agreement involves a loan worth two £billion pounds to finance Ukraine’s defense needs.

UK, Ukraine sign £ 2 billion military aid agreement

The deal confirms the UK’s financial support for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, including the purchase of modern weapons, military equipment, and other defense equipment in accordance with NATO standards.

“We have to remember that in many aspects, Russia is weaker. Their intelligence is weaker. Their diplomacy has turned into mere bribes, lies, or threats. Economically, they are not strong.

The only competitive advantage Putin still has is a large supply of Soviet-era weapons, money, and a complete disregard for human life. Quite a dangerous mix. We must deprive Putin of money and the capability to produce more weapons. And for his disregard of human life, he must pay – with his losses and his defeat,” stated Zelenskyy.

According to the Ukrainian leader, reducing the ban on using Western weapons to strike inside Russian territory is the solution for his country to save its people from Russian missile terror.

“Once we can strike farther than just near the border, including Russian military airfields, we will not only protect ourselves from any Russian offensives but also secure our frontline positions and cities from Russian bombs,” emphasized Zelenskyy.

He stressed that Ukraine could destroy all Russian bomb carriers with such strikes and called on the British government to “show leadership” and convince other Ukrainian partners to remove the limits.

“We need this step—a step that will force Russia to seek peace,” he added.

