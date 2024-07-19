Zelenskyy calls for global pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that global pressure on Russia is necessary to bring about negotiations to end the war, the BBC reports.

In a recent interview with BBC, Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to work with any US administration, including a potential Trump presidency, despite concerns about future US support for Ukraine.

“By putting pressure on Russia, I think it is possible to agree to a diplomatic settlement,” Zelenskyy told the BBC. He emphasized that diplomacy could play a role in resolving the war, saying, “It doesn’t mean that all territories are won back by force. I think the power of diplomacy can help.”

The Ukrainian president’s comments come as his country faces ongoing challenges on the battlefield. The BBC reports that Ukrainian troops have recently withdrawn from the village of Krynky on the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and are struggling to hold back Russian forces along an extended front line in the east.

Regarding potential negotiations, Zelenskyy indicated that Russia should attend a peace summit planned for November. He argued that a weakened Russia on the battlefield would strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.

Regarding US support, Zelenskyy addressed concerns about working with Donald Trump if he were to be re-elected. “Maybe he really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “It will be hard work, but we are hard workers.”

The Ukrainian president also discussed his country’s military needs, particularly the delayed arrival of promised F-16 fighter jets.

“It’s been 18 months and the planes have not reached us,” he said.

During his visit to the UK, Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is set to address the UK cabinet, becoming the first foreign leader to do so since US President Bill Clinton in 1997. The BBC reports that a £3.5bn ($4,5 bn) defence export finance deal is expected to be signed during the visit.

