Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces destroy five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems over 24 hours

The Ukrainians successfully repelled enemy advances in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, despite heavy bombardment.
byOlena Mukhina
19/07/2024
1 minute read
circus tank
Photo: Azov Brigade
Ukrainian forces destroy five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems over 24 hours

Fighting continues along almost the entire front line, and Ukrainian soldiers are holding back Russian attacks, reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

On 18 July, Russian invaders launched three missile strikes with four missiles at Ukrainian positions and settlements and conducted 73 airstrikes with 101 aviation bombs.

Additionally, the occupiers 4,675 times shelled the Ukrainian territory. Overall, 130 combat clashes have been recorded during the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces destroyed five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems, one air defense system, and 76 vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders hit military equipment and personnel, two command posts, two air defense systems, and four enemy radar and electronic warfare stations with 16 strikes.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued assaults, striking Hlyboke and Vovchansk with bomber aviation.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestove.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians concentrated their assaults on the area of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defenders thwarted six attempts to break through their defenses.

The General Staff added that the occupiers maintained a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, shelling populated areas from the territory of Russia and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts