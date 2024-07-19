Ukrainian forces destroy five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems over 24 hours

Fighting continues along almost the entire front line, and Ukrainian soldiers are holding back Russian attacks, reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

On 18 July, Russian invaders launched three missile strikes with four missiles at Ukrainian positions and settlements and conducted 73 airstrikes with 101 aviation bombs.

Additionally, the occupiers 4,675 times shelled the Ukrainian territory. Overall, 130 combat clashes have been recorded during the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces destroyed five Russian tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 55 artillery systems, one air defense system, and 76 vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders hit military equipment and personnel, two command posts, two air defense systems, and four enemy radar and electronic warfare stations with 16 strikes.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued assaults, striking Hlyboke and Vovchansk with bomber aviation.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestove.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians concentrated their assaults on the area of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defenders thwarted six attempts to break through their defenses.

The General Staff added that the occupiers maintained a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, shelling populated areas from the territory of Russia and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities.