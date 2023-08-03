Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Poland deploys combat helicopters near Belarus border amid rising tensions

byOrysia Hrudka
03/08/2023
2 minute read
Polish PZL W-3 Sokół helicopter
Polish Armed Forces have recently relocated combat helicopters from the 1st Land Aviation Brigade and the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade near the border with Belarus, TVP reports.

The urgency to fortify border security follows a recent incident in which two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace in the Podlaskie region. In response to the breach, Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak instructed the increase in troops and the allocation of additional resources, including the deployment of helicopters. NATO has been informed of the incident, and the charge d’affaires of the Belarusian Embassy has been summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an explanation.

Belarus helicopters violate Polish airspace

According to General Marek Sokołowski, the Inspector of Training at the General Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, these helicopters will be stationed in a “state of immediate response.” He emphasized that experienced pilots, who had previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq, are prepared to use armaments in case of any disturbing events.

This move comes amidst rising tensions between neighboring countries. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has also weighed in on the situation, stating that they are considering closing the border with Belarus. However, such a decision would require coordination with both Poland and Latvia.

Meanwhile, Błaszczak, has engaged with Polish soldiers, discussing the reinforcement of troops along the Belarusian border. General Sokołowski, during the meeting, confirmed that the military is executing their tasks as directed by Minister Błaszczak.

As part of the preparations, the helicopters were relocated on Wednesday, and reconnaissance missions have already taken place to determine their designated stations. These combat helicopters are equipped and ready for action. The pilots have extensive flight permissions and experience, having previously utilized onboard armaments and missiles during their missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

