Taylor Swift’s ex Conor Kennedy reveals he secretly fought in Ukraine

Conor Kennedy, who once briefly dated singer Taylor Swift, revealed on Instagram that he joined Ukrainian International Legion despite having no military experience. The grandson of former US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy said he wanted to help Ukraine because he was “deeply moved” by the war. “I was also willing to die there,” he said.

Connor was sent to the northeastern front. “My time in Ukraine wasn’t long, but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”

“This war, like all others, is horrific. The people I met were the bravest I have ever known.”

At the end of his post, Connor urged people to help Ukraine, “Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone.”