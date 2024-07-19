Kyiv court extends detention of Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi

A Kyiv court has extended the detention measure for prominent businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi until 2 September 2024. The decision, made by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, includes the possibility of bail set at $48 million, according to UkrInform.

Kolomoisky has been in the Security Service detention center since 2 September, suspected of fraud and money laundering by the Bureau of Economic Security. Initially, he was due for release on bail until 2 June, with a bond set at over $47 million. However, with the new suspicion, bail was declined.

According to an investigation, Kolomoisky allegedly ordered the murder of a head of “one of the legal companies,” who, in 2003, refused to adopt a decision that aligned with the interests of Kolomoisky.

Nadiya Maksymets, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General’s Office, announced the extension and confirmed that the bail amount remains unchanged from the previous decision.

“At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office, on 18 July, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the detention measure until 2 September, with bail set at $48 million for the well-known businessman who is suspected of misappropriating nearly $145 million

from Ukraine’s largest private bank,” stated Maksymets.

In September 2023, Kolomoyskyi was found guilty of legalizing property obtained through fraudulent means under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General’s Office accused him of laundering more than $36 million by transferring funds abroad using controlled banks’ infrastructure between 2013 and 2020.

