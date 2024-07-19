VOA: Russian citizen sentenced by US court for smuggling OLED microdisplays to Russia

A US court has sentenced a Russian citizen to several years in jail for participating in the supply of dual-use OLED microdisplays to Russian companies, the Voice of America has reported.

Microdisplays are used in optical sights, night vision goggles, thermal imaging optics, and other weapon systems.

According to the US Department of Justice, Russian citizen Maksim Marchenko has been sentenced by Nelson Roman, a US district judge, to three years in prison for participating in supplying Russian users with dual-use OLED microdisplays.

On 29 February 2024, Marchenko was accused of money laundering and smuggling in a district court.

The US Justice Department representative Damian Williams stated that law enforcement “will stop at nothing to hold accountable those who attempt to circumvent American laws and gain access to some of the most sensitive technologies.”

“Today’s sentence should serve as a reminder that no amount of shell companies or document confusion will stop us from pursuing those who attempt to access controlled technologies illegally,” he said.

FBI Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells stated that “Marchenko and his associates operated an international network smuggling sensitive microelectronics used in military equipment and other weapons systems.”

“Today’s sentence demonstrates the FBI’s determination to contribute to national security protection and prevent the redirection of American military technologies to foreign adversaries and hostile nation-states,” he added.

Marchenko resided in Hong Kong and managed several shell companies based there, including Alice Components, Neway, and RG Solutions.

This procurement network fraudulently obtained large volumes of dual-use microelectronics, specifically microdisplays, from American distributors for resale to Russian companies.