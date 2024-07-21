Eng
Slovakia’s Fico criticizes Ukraine’s oil transit ban in call with Shmyhal

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has lambasted Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian oil transit, calling the move “nonsensical” during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart.
byMaria Tril
21/07/2024
1 minute read
Fico slovakia ukraine aid
Slovakia’s election winner Robert Fico, known for his anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, is unlikely to follow in Viktor Orban’s footsteps. Photo: TASR
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Ukraine’s decision to include Russian oil company Lukoil in its sanctions list during a phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, TASR reports, citing the Slovak government’s press service.

Fico called the sanctions “nonsensical,” arguing they harm EU member states more than Russia.

“Slovakia does not intend to be held hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations,” Fico said, warning that the decision could lead to a 40% reduction in oil supply to the Slovnaft refinery, potentially disrupting oil deliveries to Ukraine.

The Slovak Prime Minister expressed concern about the impact on the Slovak market and Ukraine’s oil consumption, noting that nearly 10% of Ukraine’s oil comes from Slovnaft.

According to the government office, Fico has been discussing this issue with cabinet members and MOL representatives for several days.

The Slovak Ministry of Economy confirmed the halt of Russian oil transit earlier this week. While Lukoil previously supplied part of Slovnaft’s oil, the ministry reported that the refinery has secured Russian oil from another supplier and ordered oil from alternative sources.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also called Ukraine’s suspension of Lukoil oil transit “incomprehensible and unacceptable,” indicating he would raise the issue at the EU Council meeting.

Since 2018, Lukoil has been subject to limited sanctions in Ukraine, which were significantly expanded in June 2024 to include a transit ban.

