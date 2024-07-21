France bans journalists and physiotherapists from Russia, Belarus to participate in Olympics

The French government has denied nearly 100 foreign nationals, including individuals from Russia and Belarus, permission to work at the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing security concerns. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin revealed this information in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Darmanin said that these individuals, who sought roles as journalists, physiotherapists, and technical staff, were refused entry due to potential espionage risks.

“They probably didn’t come to commit attacks. But beyond intelligence and traditional espionage, there is the possibility of accessing computer networks to carry out cyberattacks,” the minister explained.

The interior minister specifically mentioned Russian journalists among those denied entry. “We refused a large number of ‘journalists’ (from Russia) who claimed they wanted to cover the Games,” Darmanin said. He added that Russian officials working for the International Olympic Committee were still permitted, emphasizing a “principle of caution.”

According to Darmanin, French authorities screened 960,000 individuals planning to work at the Olympics. In total, 4,340 people were barred from participation, including 19 listed in the “Prevention of Terrorist Radicalization” (FSPRT) database and 139 on the “S list” of individuals deemed a threat to state security.

The minister also reported that 257 radical Islamists, 181 far-left activists, and 95 far-right organization members were denied Olympic accreditation.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August. Fifteen Russian and sixteen Belarusian athletes will compete under neutral status.

