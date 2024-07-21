Polish volunteer dies fighting for Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast

A 22-year-old Polish volunteer, Tomasz Senkala, has been killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian defense forces, PAP reported.

Senkala joined the International Legion in the autumn of 2023. He was killed on 13 July near the town of Dibrova in the Luhansk Oblast, according to the report.

On 20 July, the Polish fighter’s farewell ceremony was held at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv. The Polish consul in Kyiv, Pawel Owad, attended the ceremony.

“The Polish fighter will be buried in his hometown in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland,” European Pravda reports.

On 15 July, a Georgian volunteer, Zurab Iashvili, died in Ukraine after being wounded in combat, Vano Nadradze wrote on Facebook

In late June, an Estonian fighter, Martin Jaeger, was killed in action in the Luhansk Oblast while serving with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

