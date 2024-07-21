Eng
Polish volunteer dies fighting for Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast

A 22-year-old Polish volunteer in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast buried at the Kyiv’s Baikove Cemetery on 20 July.
21/07/2024
polish volunteer in war in ukraine
The Polish fighter’s farewell ceremony held at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on 20 July. The Credit: PAP
Polish volunteer dies fighting for Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast

A 22-year-old Polish volunteer, Tomasz Senkala, has been killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian defense forces, PAP reported.

Senkala joined the International Legion in the autumn of 2023. He was killed on 13 July near the town of Dibrova in the Luhansk Oblast, according to the report.

On 20 July, the Polish fighter’s farewell ceremony was held at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv. The Polish consul in Kyiv, Pawel Owad, attended the ceremony.

“The Polish fighter will be buried in his hometown in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland,” European Pravda reports.

On 15 July, a Georgian volunteer, Zurab Iashvili, died in Ukraine after being wounded in combat, Vano Nadradze wrote on Facebook

In late June, an Estonian fighter, Martin Jaeger, was killed in action in the Luhansk Oblast while serving with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

