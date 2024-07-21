Biden speaks with von der Leyen after her re-election as European Commission President

Eng
US President Joe Biden and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed efforts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in Ukraine during a post-election phone call.
Maria Tril
21/07/2024
Ursula EU Commision
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Thierry Monasse, STA
US President Joe Biden and newly re-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation, the White House press service reports

According to the White House statement, Biden congratulated von der Leyen on her re-election to a second term. The leaders discussed support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

Von der Leyen wrote on X to comment on the call, writing: “President Biden thank you for your warm congratulations on my reelection during our call today. She added that The EU and US are partners, friends and allies face common challenges together – in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.”

The conversation took place following von der Leyen’s re-election as European Commission President on 18 July, securing 401 votes from members of the European Parliament.

In her election program, von der Leyen promised to focus on the European Union’s defense policy, promote its competitiveness, and advance the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Western Balkan countries.

