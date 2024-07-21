Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Spanish police detain three people on suspicion of cyberattacks on countries supporting Ukraine

Spanish authorities have apprehended three people linked to the hacker group NoName057(16), known for targeting government and strategic sector websites in countries backing Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
21/07/2024
2 minute read
Spanishpoliceofficers
Spanish police officers. Illustrative photo. Credit: Risk Intelligence
Spanish police detain three people on suspicion of cyberattacks on countries supporting Ukraine

Spanish police have arrested three individuals accused of involvement in pro-Russian cyberattacks targeting government institutions and strategic sectors in Spain and other NATO countries, the Civil Guard press service reports

The Civil Guard announced the arrests on 20 July, releasing a video of the operation. According to the law enforcement statement, two suspects were apprehended in Huelva and Seville in southern Spain, while the third was detained in the Balearic Islands.

The individuals were arrested for “cybercrimes with terrorist intentions” related to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks overwhelm websites or network resources with malicious traffic, rendering them inaccessible.

According to the statement, the attacks were organized by a Russia-linked hacker group called NoName057(16). The police did not specify the exact targets or the impact of these attacks, but said that they were “directed at government institutions and companies in strategic sectors in countries that have taken a position of support for Ukraine.”

The law enforcement agency reports that the group’s primary activity involved conducting DDoS attacks using “its own proprietary software called DDoSia, which can be used by individuals who support its goals.”

According to the Civil Guard, NoName’s manifesto stated that the hacker group’s mission was to respond to “hostile and openly anti-Russian actions of Western Russophobes.”

In mid-June, Swiss government websites faced a wave of DDoS attacks just before a summit to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to authorities in Bern, NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for this operation, which targeted federal government websites and organizations involved in the Peace Summit.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!