Russians likely view Ukrainian pressure around Luhansk’s Kreminna as threat to Bakhmut sector – British intel

Russians likely view Ukrainian pressure around Luhansk’s Kreminna as threat to Bakhmut sector – British intel

 

Latest news Ukraine

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that Russian commanders likely see the ongoing Ukrainian pressure around the town of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, “as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector.

The Ministry tweeted:

  • “Fighting has continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period. One of the most fiercely contested sectors continues to be around the town of Kremina, in Luhansk Oblast.”
  • “In the last three weeks, the fighting around Kremina has focused on the heavily forested terrain to the west of the town. With the coniferous woodland providing some cover from air observation even in winter, both sides are highly likely struggling to accurately adjust artillery fire. As is typical with operations in forests, combat has largely devolved to dismounted infantry fighting, often at short range.”
  • “Russian commanders will highly likely view pressure around Kremina as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector, which they see as key for enabling any future advance to occupy the remainder of Donetsk Oblast.”

Read also:

Battles in Donbas continue for key highway leading to Kreminna – British intel

Ukrainian army advanced 2.5 km toward key city of Kreminna in easternmost Luhansk Oblast

Russia will likely prioritize holding the line at Luhansk’s Kreminna – British intel

Svatove-Kreminna highway “practically under control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces” – Luhansk Oblast Head

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags