Russians likely view Ukrainian pressure around Luhansk’s Kreminna as threat to Bakhmut sector – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that Russian commanders likely see the ongoing Ukrainian pressure around the town of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, “as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector.”
The Ministry tweeted:
- “Fighting has continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period. One of the most fiercely contested sectors continues to be around the town of Kremina, in Luhansk Oblast.”
- “In the last three weeks, the fighting around Kremina has focused on the heavily forested terrain to the west of the town. With the coniferous woodland providing some cover from air observation even in winter, both sides are highly likely struggling to accurately adjust artillery fire. As is typical with operations in forests, combat has largely devolved to dismounted infantry fighting, often at short range.”
- “Russian commanders will highly likely view pressure around Kremina as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector, which they see as key for enabling any future advance to occupy the remainder of Donetsk Oblast.”
Tags: Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast