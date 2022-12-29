Ukrainian army advanced 2.5 km toward a key city in the easternmost Luhansk region

Over the past week, the Ukrainian army advanced 2.5 kilometers towards Kreminna, a city in the easternmost Luhansk Oblast. Kreminna opens the further way towards the liberation of the northern part of the Luhansk Oblast, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk from where Ukraine was forced to retreat in June 2022.

Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov reported about the Ukrainian advance on 29 November during the press brief, confirming the previous reports.

Tags: Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian offensive