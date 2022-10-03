Ukrainian troops liberate Donetsk’s Torske, attack Russian forces at Luhansk’s Kreminna – OpCommand East

Ukrainian soldiers in liberated Torske, Donetsk Oblast, on 2 October 2022. Photo: a number of sources of social media 

The Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Torske near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which is located on the road to Luhansk’s city of Kreminna, and is hitting Russia’s units at Kreminna, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon on 3 October. Unconfirmed reports on the liberation of Torske emerged on 2 October on social media:

According to him, the Ukrainian army is conducting artillery strikes on “the enemy units which are trying to consolidate in Kreminna and build defenses.”

“…For them (the Russian troops, – Ed.) it is now very important to keep hold of Kreminna. Getting over Kreminna, Ukraine’s Armed Forces would go to Svatove, Rubizhne, and further on they will be able to de-occupy Luhansk Oblast… And there will be Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, [about the capture of] which they boasted so much in the summer, that seizing those took them with incredible efforts,” Cherevatyi said.

The spokesman noted that the Ukrainian military is capturing the remnants of the Russian troops in the forests in the Lyman area, and are also engaged in demining, as the territory has been heavily mined.

