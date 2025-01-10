Eng
Russian army captures six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, Russian Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Ukrainian Commander reports “record Russian losses” in ongoing meat assaults.
The Deep State map shows the occupied settlements by Russian army in Ukraine’s donetsk Oblast as of 10 January 2025.
The analytical project DeepState reported overnight on 10 January, that Russian forces occupied Petropavlivka, Vozdvizhenka, and Solone in Donetsk Oblast, along with Novoivanivka, Leonidovo, and Oleksandria in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

While Russian forces have increased their operational tempo in recent months, they have faced significant challenges in achieving meaningful progress while suffering heavy losses.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 9 January that Russian advances slowed to approximately nine square kilometers per day in December 2024, following three months of increasing territorial gains.

Russian forces have also advanced near Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast, and near Kurakhove and Yasenove in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reported on Telegram.

On 30 December 2024, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that “Russians continue to conduct ‘meat assaults’ in Donetsk Oblast, suffering record losses.”

DeepState described the tactical situation in Novovasylivka near Pokrovsk as chaotic on 1 January, saying that the Russian army is present in virtually every corner of the village, as are the Defense Forces.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said on 2 January that Ukrainian servicemen control practically all of Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces advanced near five settlements and occupied three – Dachenske, Novyi Trud, and Vovkove in Donetsk Oblast, according to DeepState’s 3 January report.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 January that Russian forces recently advanced in the northwestern part of Toretsk and reached the administrative boundary of the city in one area after several weeks of more intensive Russian offensive operations in this area.

