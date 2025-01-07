ISW: Ukrainian troops gain ground in Kursk Oblast and strike rear areas

Ukrainian forces advanced tactically in the Kursk salient in Russia, while conducting long-range strikes on Russian rear areas in the region, as Russian forces attempted to leverage Ukrainian offensives northeast of Sudzha to launch counterattacks elsewhere in the region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. On 5 January, Russian war bloggers shared imagery of Ukrainian troop movements in Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian officials confirming the launch of a counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since deployed General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to the region, where Ukraine’s offensive began two days earlier. Ukrainian forces’ heavy radio jamming has reportedly compounded challenges for Russian troops. Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, Ukrainian forces took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians had retaken more than half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Ukrainian forces have intensified their offensive operations in Kursk Oblast on 6 January, achieving tactical advances while conducting long-range strikes against Russian positions. Recent geolocated footage shows Ukrainian forces advancing in southern Berdin, central Russkoye Porechnoye, and Novosotnitsky, all northeast of Sudzha, ISW says.

Russian milbloggers reported that Ukrainian troops launched a mechanized assault near Berdin, involving a reduced platoon-sized force. The assault was reportedly countered by Russian units, including elements of Rosgvardia’s “Talib” Group. Additionally, the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 2nd Spetsnaz Brigade, and Akhmat Spetsnaz units cleared areas near Berdin and Novosotnitsky.

A Russian blogger characterized these Ukrainian operations as reconnaissance in force, potentially part of larger diversionary efforts for unspecified future operations.

“Increased Ukrainian offensive operations in Kursk Oblast may be the beginning stages of a concerted Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast or elsewhere in the theater, though ISW is unprepared to offer any specific forecast,” ISW wrote.

Russian counterattacks and redeployments

Meanwhile, Russian forces conducted counterattacks northeast of Sudzha, reportedly advancing west of Malaya Loknya and seizing Leonidovo. Elements of the 56th VDV Regiment (7th VDV Division) and the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade engaged in operations near Novoivanovka and Viktorovka, ISW noted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the involvement of the Caspian naval infantry drone units, indicating the redeployment of elements from the 177th Naval Infantry Regiment to Kursk from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Long-range Ukrainian strikes in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces are reportedly conducting long-range strikes on Russian rear areas in Kursk Oblast to support ground operations. Geolocated footage captured explosions near the Russian 3754th Central Aviation Technical Base in Kursk City, though ISW could not confirm successful strikes.

The Kursk Oblast Operational Headquarters claimed Russian forces intercepted and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles on 6 January. Ukrainian forces have reportedly integrated longer-range precision strike capabilities and electronic warfare systems to enhance their offensive strategy.

