Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Ukrainian troops gain ground in Kursk Oblast and strike rear areas

Ukrainian advances in Kursk Oblast, supported by missile strikes, face Russian counterattacks using naval infantry, airborne brigades, and drones.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
3 minute read
isw ukrainian troops gain ground kursk oblast strike rear areas kursk-offensive forces advanced tactically salient russia while conducting long-range strikes russian region attempted leverage offensives northeast sudzha launch counterattacks elsewhere
Map: ISW
ISW: Ukrainian troops gain ground in Kursk Oblast and strike rear areas

Ukrainian forces advanced tactically in the Kursk salient in Russia, while conducting long-range strikes on Russian rear areas in the region, as Russian forces attempted to leverage Ukrainian offensives northeast of Sudzha to launch counterattacks elsewhere in the region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

On 5 January, Russian war bloggers shared imagery of Ukrainian troop movements in Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian officials confirming the launch of a counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since deployed General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to the region, where Ukraine’s offensive began two days earlier. Ukrainian forces’ heavy radio jamming has reportedly compounded challenges for Russian troops.

Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast last August, and within the first few weeks, Ukrainian forces took control of approximately 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. By now, the Russians had retaken more than half of the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Ukrainian forces have intensified their offensive operations in Kursk Oblast on 6 January, achieving tactical advances while conducting long-range strikes against Russian positions. Recent geolocated footage shows Ukrainian forces advancing in southern Berdin, central Russkoye Porechnoye, and Novosotnitsky, all northeast of Sudzha, ISW says.

Russian milbloggers reported that Ukrainian troops launched a mechanized assault near Berdin, involving a reduced platoon-sized force. The assault was reportedly countered by Russian units, including elements of Rosgvardia’s “Talib” Group. Additionally, the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 2nd Spetsnaz Brigade, and Akhmat Spetsnaz units cleared areas near Berdin and Novosotnitsky.

A Russian blogger characterized these Ukrainian operations as reconnaissance in force, potentially part of larger diversionary efforts for unspecified future operations.

Increased Ukrainian offensive operations in Kursk Oblast may be the beginning stages of a concerted Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast or elsewhere in the theater, though ISW is unprepared to offer any specific forecast,” ISW wrote.

Russian counterattacks and redeployments

Meanwhile, Russian forces conducted counterattacks northeast of Sudzha, reportedly advancing west of Malaya Loknya and seizing Leonidovo. Elements of the 56th VDV Regiment (7th VDV Division) and the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade engaged in operations near Novoivanovka and Viktorovka, ISW noted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the involvement of the Caspian naval infantry drone units, indicating the redeployment of elements from the 177th Naval Infantry Regiment to Kursk from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Long-range Ukrainian strikes in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces are reportedly conducting long-range strikes on Russian rear areas in Kursk Oblast to support ground operations. Geolocated footage captured explosions near the Russian 3754th Central Aviation Technical Base in Kursk City, though ISW could not confirm successful strikes.

The Kursk Oblast Operational Headquarters claimed Russian forces intercepted and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles on 6 January. Ukrainian forces have reportedly integrated longer-range precision strike capabilities and electronic warfare systems to enhance their offensive strategy.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!